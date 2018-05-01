Hotel/Theme Park Packages Available in Santa Clara!

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/83060241-visit-santa-clara-californias-great-america/

Participating hotels are Biltmore Hotel & Suites, Embassy Suites Santa Clara, Hilton Santa Clara, Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, Santa Clara Marriott, and The Plaza Suites. Package prices start at $169. Sales tax is not included, and packages are subject to availability. Packages are good through October 28, 2018.

California's Great America will introduce a groundbreaking new single rail steel coaster, RailBlazer, for the 2018 season. RailBlazer will be the first coaster of its kind on the West Coast featuring a single rail track throughout; the design requires the rider to straddle the rail, creating an extremely low center of gravity that amplifies every move and enables more dynamic turns and rotations than have ever been possible on a coaster. With an eight-passenger single file train hugging the rail, the coaster will give riders an unobstructed view of the ground and air as they speed smoothly over the twisting track.

The Park is also undergoing a food revolution heading into the 2018 season with four new eateries – a full-service Starbucks®, French Quarter Funnel Cake & Churro, Sierra Creek Lodge rustic family restaurant and Orleans Candy Kitchen. For special events, a new 500-person covered outdoor space adjacent to Great America Pavilion will provide amenities for private events, and the iconic Consulate gathering facility inside the park has been updated to offer a more intimate and modernized setting for small groups and meetings.

