HotForex Continues Tio Ellinas Sponsorship

This is the fourth time HotForex backs Tio Ellinas who continues competing at Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain but has now switched teams to race with SlideSports. After having made his debut in the British championship in 2017 with the JTR team, Ellinas now joins his new team looking forward to more success. The Cypriot driver finished sixth in the standings with JTR last season, where he was competing in the Rookie class.

As part of the refreshed deal, the HotForex logo will be displayed prominently on Ellinas' race car and suit throughout the season.

A HotForex spokesman commented, "HotForex aims to evolve into a leader for trading products and services, and in this aspect we have much in common with Tio who is always looking to improve year after year. We are extremely proud to be his sponsors once again in this new effort - this proves our faith in his potential. His first races with SlideSports were crowned with absolute success and we believe he has good chances to win the championship this year."

Tio Ellinas began racing at the age of seven in his home country of Cyprus, and currently at the age of 26, he has already race wins in GP3 and Formula Renault 3.5.

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 500,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 20 International Awards

Client Support in 25+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more information on HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here.

Risk warning:

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high degree of risk to your capital.

Media Contact:

HF Markets Ltd

+44(0)2033185978

marketing@hotforex.com



SOURCE HF Markets Limited