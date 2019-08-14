HotForex Names Tendai Mtawarira its South Africa Brand Ambassador

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Derivatives broker on forex and commodities, HotForex is proud to announce that it has secured national and international rugby star Tendai Mtawarira to be their brand ambassador in South Africa.

A HotForex spokesperson said, "We are big fans of Tendai's career. His rise to fame to become the most capped player in South Africa's Super Rugby history is an admirable achievement and one we can strongly relate to as we work to be equally successful in our own field. Our shared values, including determination, commitment and dedication to constant improvement, are just three of the reasons we think this will be an excellent collaboration and the perfect way to raise our profile even more."

He added that, just as Tendai works hard to play the best game for his teams and his fans alike, HotForex is dedicated to maintaining its market-leading position as a global broker of choice by working to provide the best trading tools, educational resources and award-winning services to its valued clients.

Tendai was discovered at the age of 15, and made his career debut playing for the Sharks in 2006. He has since played 110 Test matches and a number of uncapped games for both the Super Rugby team the Sharks and the South Africa national team the Springboks, with his career highlight in the first Test of the British and Irish Lions Tour in 2009.

