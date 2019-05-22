HotForex Receives Prestigious New Award

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning forex and commodities broker, HotForex is happy to announce that it has now received its first new award for 2019 for having the Best Client Funds Security globally.

HotForex is a unified brand name of HF Markets Group, a conglomerate which encompasses global and regulated entities operating as multi-asset brokers, and has a mission to provide the best customer services in order to maintain its position as a market leader.

A HotForex spokesman said: "This new award marks a strong start for the year 2019 and is a great addition to the prestigious titles we already hold. To receive such a coveted award so early in the year is a sure sign of great things in the months to come."

HotForex's funds security, which includes market leading insurance, accounts with major banks, and strict fund segregation, is just one of the many advantages the broker offers its clients in order to ensure that its traders feel confident that they are with a well-regulated broker of choice.

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 1,300,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 20 International Awards

Client Support in 25+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

Risk warning:

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high degree of risk to your capital.

