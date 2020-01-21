Hoth Completes Animal Safety Study of Proprietary BioLexa Platform for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological and immunological disorders such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, asthma and acne, announced today that the Company has concluded its "In-life 28-day animal study" for their BioLexa Platform.

The BioLexa Platform is a proprietary antimicrobial therapy designed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The therapeutic offers a non-corticosteroid approach treating atopic dermatitis.

The condition of the minipigs was observed and checked for dermal observations, dosing, and bioanalysis sample collection. All animals were in good condition with no test item-related dermal observations. Hoth's team also observed the clinical pathology processing and necropsies of the males. There did not appear to be any gross test item-related findings at necropsy and that data will be provided when post testing is concluded. There were no test item related ophthalmic findings, so those exams will not be needed in the recovery animals. Hoth discussed plans to make the reporting phase of the study as efficient as possible and the Company will review the data and phase reports as they are available.

Mr. Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth, commented, "Management is pleased to continue our progress through critical industry testing standards. We await the bioanalytical report and look forward to utilizing this study for our proposed application for clinical trials in humans later this year."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, and acne. HOTH has the exclusive worldwide rights to BioLexa, the company's proprietary lead drug candidate topical platform that uniquely combines two FDA approved compounds to fight bacterial infections across multiple indications. HOTH is preparing to launch its clinical trial for the treatment of adolescent subjects, 2-17 years of age, with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis during 2020. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

