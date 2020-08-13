Hoth Therapeutic Announces That It Has Submitted its Request to Australia Ethics Board to Begin Clinical Trial of BioLexa for Atopic Dermatitis

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has submitted for ethics approval in Australia for its planned Clinical study of its therapeutic BioLexa for Atopic Dermatitis. The ethics submission was made to the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia.

Hoth's proposed study will be a Randomised, Double-Blind, Vehicle Controlled, Sequential Group Study to Determine the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of Twice Daily Application of Topical BioLexa in Healthy Subjects and Patients with Mild to Moderate Atopic Dermatitis.

Mr. Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth, stated, "Thanks to the hard work of our team and CRO partner Novotech, this ethics submission is yet another important step in the Company's clinical development program."

BioLexa is a proprietary antimicrobial therapy designed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The therapeutic offers a non-corticosteroid approach in treating atopic dermatitis.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

