Hoth Therapeutics Accepted Into NVIDIA Connect Program, Expanding Its AI and Accelerated Computing Capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough therapeutics today announced that it has been officially accepted into the NVIDIA Connect Program, a global initiative supporting innovative software and technology companies working with advanced computing and AI platforms.

Acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect Program provides Hoth Therapeutics with access to a suite of accelerated computing resources, technical guidance, and marketing support, enabling the company to further strengthen its AI-powered research initiatives across its therapeutic pipeline.

Strategic AI Integration to Enhance Hoth's R&D Capabilities

Through the NVIDIA Connect Program, Hoth Therapeutics will gain access to:

NVIDIA GPU-accelerated developer tools to enhance computational-biology workflows, including target identification, protein-structure modeling, and preclinical data analytics.

Technical expertise, SDKs, and APIs that can support algorithmic modeling across Hoth's programs, including HT-001 (pruritus reduction), HT-KIT (mast-cell modulation), HT-ALZ (GDNF-based Alzheimer's therapy), and its metabolic-disease initiatives developed in partnership with leading academic institutions.

Co-marketing and technology enablement opportunities, increasing visibility of Hoth's AI-driven approach to drug development.

Positioning Hoth for Accelerated Time-to-Market

Participation in the Connect Program is expected to streamline key aspects of Hoth's R&D strategy, reducing computational bottlenecks and enhancing predictive modeling.

"Acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect Program is a meaningful milestone for Hoth," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "NVIDIA is a global leader in accelerated computing and AI, and this partnership will enable us to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance our drug-development programs, increase modeling speed, and improve the efficiency of our preclinical and clinical decision-making."

About the NVIDIA Connect Program

The NVIDIA Connect Program is a global initiative that enables ISVs, software developers, and service providers to accelerate time-to-market using NVIDIA's latest technology innovations. Members receive access to technical tools, preferred pricing, co-marketing opportunities, and a comprehensive developer ecosystem.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

