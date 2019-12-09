Hoth Therapeutics And North Carolina State University Initiate Preclinical Gene Therapy Study For The Treatment Of Asthma

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOTH) ("HOTH" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders such as atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis and acne, is pleased to announce the initiation of a preclinical study for the treatment of asthma and allergic inflammation in collaboration with North Carolina State University (NC State) beginning on January 1, 2020.

The goal of the study is to determine the best approach for targeting allergic inflammation in the airways with Splice-switching oligonucleotides (SSOs) and establish proof of principle by providing preclinical mouse data to inform consequent toxicology, ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion), and Pharmacokinetics (PK) study or how an organism affects the drug.

The initial set of experiments look to establish the delivery of SSOs targeting the gene encoding the FcεRIβ protein in the lungs of mice by using an ultrasonic nebulizer and assessing its distribution and function in mast cells throughout for a period of one year by using RNA (Ribonucleic acid) scope technology. Once effective delivery of SSOs to the lungs has been established and determined that delivery of a target gene SSO reduces allergic airway inflammation in a standard asthma mouse model, HOTH and NC State plan to move on to the second phase of the study.

During the second phase, the aim will be to determine the efficacy of SSO combinations that target FcεRIβ and other genes that function in the IgE receptor pathway, in airway inflammation using humanized mouse models to establish which target gene(s) to move forward with. The study will determine the efficacy, in vivo, by administering SSOs for the target gene(s) and establishing whether targeting FcεRIβ alone or in combination with other genes provides the best therapeutic approach.

Mr. Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. commented, "After signing our license agreement with NC State in November 2019, we are pleased to quickly move forward with the design of our preclinical study for asthma. This study will not only allow us to identify and advance drug candidates for asthma and other allergic diseases, but it will also play a key role in reversing the progression of allergic reactions in patients."

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, and acne. HOTH has the exclusive worldwide rights to BioLexa, the company's proprietary lead drug candidate topical platform that uniquely combines two FDA approved compounds to fight bacterial infections across multiple indications. HOTH is preparing to launch its clinical trial for the treatment of adolescent subjects, 2-17 years of age, with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis during 2020. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

