Hoth Therapeutics Announces Exercise of Warrants for $4.2 Million Gross Proceeds

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the entry into a definitive agreement for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company originally issued in January 2023, having an exercise price of $5.00 per share, at a reduced exercise price of $1.6775 per share. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-269224). The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $4.2 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash, the Company will issue new unregistered warrants to purchase shares of common stock. The new warrants will be exercisable for an aggregate of up to 3,750,000 shares of common stock, at an exercise price of $1.50 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire on July 3, 2028.

The offering is expected to close on or about April 1, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital needs.

The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the 1933 Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the new warrants.

