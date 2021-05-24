Hoth Therapeutics Announces Participation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics , Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it will be an exhibitor at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Attendees will be able to visit the Hoth Therapeutics booth virtually starting May 24th through July 6, 2021. Hoth Therapeutics is dedicated to helping address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life for patients living with rare cancers through the development of its assets, HT-001 and HT-KIT .

"We are excited to be given the opportunity to participate as an exhibitor at ASCO this year and add value to the oncology space," shared Robb Knie, Chief Executive Office of Hoth Therapeutics. "Bringing innovative and novel therapeutics through development to address unmet patient needs continues to be our focus as we grow as a company."

Details on the therapeutics that will be discussed during the virtual exhibition are as follows:

is a novel antisense oligonucleotide under development for the treatment of cancers resulting from aberrant KIT signaling. The HT-KIT drug is designed to more specifically target the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT, which is required for the proliferation, survival and differentiation of bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem cells. Mutations in the KIT pathway have been associated with several human cancers, such as mast cell-derived cancers (aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), systemic mastocytosis with associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN), or mast cell leukemia (MCL)), gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia. HT-001 is a topical formulation under development for the treatment of cutaneous toxicities associated with EGFR inhibitor therapy. EGFR inhibitors are critical cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer. However, nearly all patients receiving EGFR inhibitor therapy develop cutaneous adverse effects that can have a severe impact not only EGFR inhibitor discontinuation, but also patient quality of life. HT-001 is being specifically developed to treat the cutaneous toxicities associated with EGFR inhibitor therapy, such as acneiform rash, which there are no drugs specifically approved for this indication.

Dr. Glenn Cruse, Assistant Professor at North Carolina State University and developer of HT-KIT, stated, "Mast cell neoplasms are rare cancers that can be aggressive and are accompanied by poor prognosis. My team and I are excited to share the extensive work we've done in this area and further applications we have for patients living with unmet needs in the oncology space."

In order to view the Hoth exhibition, please register for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting here.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, mast-cell derived cancers & anaphylaxis and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

