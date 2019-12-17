Hoth Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. William Weglicki, M.D. to Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), ("HOTH" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders such as atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis and acne, today announced the addition of Dr. William Weglicki, M.D. to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. While serving on the Board, Dr, Weglicki will oversee Hoth's Aprepitant Program under its Scientific Research Agreement with the George Washington University ("GW").

Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, commented, "I am pleased to welcome Dr. Weglicki to our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Weglicki will be instrumental towards the advancement of our Aprepitant program. Hoth is fortunate to have such well-respected leaders providing their invaluable expertise and insight to each of our significant research and development initiatives."

Dr. Weglicki is Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine. Dr Weglicki is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in Cardiovascular Science, Medicine and Surgery, The International Academy of Cardiovascular Sciences. After completing a medical residency at Georgetown University Hospital in 1964 he completed a Cardiology fellowship in 1966 at Duke University where he trained in clinical cardiac catheterization and pharmacology basic research. He was then appointed as a research associate at NIH's NICHHD and the McCollum Pratt Institute of the Johns Hopkins University where he studied the cardiac pathobiology of alpha tocopherol deficiency. In 1968 He joined Harvard's Peter Bent Brigham Hospital Department of Medicine's Cardiovascular Research unit, and rose from Instructor to Associate Professor in 1975. There he concentrated his research on the role of phospholipases of the heart in the ischemic perturbation of cardiac membrane phospholipids and organelles, which led to several RO1 NIH grant awards. With his research team he moved to the Medical College of Virginia/VCU in 1975 as chairman of the Department of Biophysics and served as a professor of Medicine (Cardiology); there he was active in teaching medical and mentoring graduate students, while publishing a series of manuscripts on cardiac lysosomal activity in myocardial ischemia and the distribution of phospholipases in cardiac mitochondria and sarcolemmal membranes, and overseeing a new NHLBI Training Grant on molecular mechanisms of cardiovascular injury. At the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation he led their Cardiovascular Research Program. He joined the George Washington University Department of Medicine in 1985 and formed the Division of Experimental Medicine; in 1987 this core group of investigators was awarded a Program Project grant on Molecular Mechanisms of Cardiovascular Injury from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. This research included identifying free-radical peroxidative injury during myocardial ischemia and the protective antioxidant properties of cardiac beta blocking drugs such as propranolol and carvedilol. At present he is a Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine and Medicine (Cardiology). He has been a principal investigator of NIH grants for more than thirty years. His ongoing research focuses on preventing neurogenic inflammation and hyomagnesemia effects associated with some anticancer drugs.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, and acne. HOTH has the exclusive worldwide rights to BioLexa, the company's proprietary lead drug candidate topical platform that uniquely combines two FDA approved compounds to fight bacterial infections across multiple indications. HOTH is preparing to launch its clinical trial for the treatment of adolescent subjects, 2-17 years of age, with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis during 2020. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

