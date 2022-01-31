Hoth Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of John Cirrito, PhD and Carla Yuede, PhD to Oversee Alzheimer's Therapeutic Program as Part of Hoth Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the addition of John Cirrito, PhD and Carla Yuede, PhD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

While serving on the Board, Dr. Cirrito and Dr. Yuede will oversee the development of HT-ALZ, an oral therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and symptoms associated with AD.

Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, commented, "Hoth is extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Cirrito and Dr. Yuede to our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Cirrito and Dr. Yuede are leading researchers in the field of Alzheimer's disease and we are honored to have their expertise to guide the development of HT-ALZ."

Dr. Yuede commented, "Finding effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease is becoming increasingly important and I am excited to help guide the development of this novel therapeutic route."

"Elevated amyloid-beta is the earliest initiating factor that causes Alzheimer's disease. It's great to work on a compound that has a direct impact on the cause of this disease," stated Dr. Cirrito.

John Cirrito received his Ph.D. in Neuroscience at Washington University in 2005. He been at the university for 22 years, including his graduate and post-doctoral work through his current tenured faculty position in Neurology. During his graduate work he developed an in vivo microdialysis technique that for the first time measured Alzheimer's-related proteins in a living animals in real-time over several days. He did seminal work to understand how the amyloid-beta peptide is regulated in the brain; both the peptide's production and clearance from the brain. In addition to his research laboratory, John is also Director of the Hope Center In Vivo Microdialysis Core Facility at Washington University that uses microdialysis to assist other groups, both academic and corporate, to assess their compounds on AD-related proteins in mice.

Carla Yuede received her Ph.D. in Behavioral Neuroscience from the University of Missouri- St. Louis in 2006 and completed her postdoctoral work on preclinical models of Alzheimer's disease at Washington University. She joined the faculty at Washington University School of Medicine in 2012 to develop an electrochemical method to study rapid kinetics of beta amyloid and other peptides involved in Alzheimer's disease pathology. She is Co-Director of the Animal Behavior Core at the university where she focuses on assessment of cognitive and behavioral function in models of neurodegenerative disorders.

Hoth currently has a sponsored research agreement with Dr. Cirrito and Dr. Yuede through Washington University to execute preclinical proof of concept studies for HT-ALZ.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates Hoth may develop, and the labeling under any approval Hoth may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of Hoth's products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on Hoth's business, its clinical trials, its research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; Hoth's intellectual property; Hoth's reliance on third party organizations; Hoth's competitive position; Hoth's industry environment; Hoth's anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; Hoth's assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of Hoth's products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding Hoth's goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and Hoth's cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Hoth believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Hoth cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.