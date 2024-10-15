Hoth Therapeutics Awarded Key US Patent for Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Treatment and Prepares for Clinical Trials of HT-ALZ with Formulation Now Underway

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments, is proud to announce the granting of a U.S. patent for its pioneering Alzheimer's treatment, HT-ALZ. This milestone patent secures the company's intellectual property rights to its novel therapeutic approach, as Hoth accelerates preparations for clinical trials.

HT-ALZ represents a breakthrough in Alzheimer's treatment, specifically targeting the Substance P/Neurokinin-1 Receptor pathway. This pathway is known to play a critical role in neuroinflammation, which is increasingly recognized as a driving factor in the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have shown promising results, including reduced neuroinflammation and significant improvements in cognitive functions such as memory and learning.

The patent solidifies Hoth's leadership in the development of Alzheimer's therapies and paves the way for the next phase of human clinical trials. Formulation of HT-ALZ for these trials is currently underway, with the goal of advancing this promising treatment to patients as swiftly as possible.

Next Steps

As Hoth Therapeutics completes the formulation phase, the company will look to prepare clinical trials to further validate HT-ALZ's efficacy in humans. The upcoming trials will focus on demonstrating the drug's safety, tolerability, and effectiveness in slowing or reversing the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, commented, "This patent marks a significant achievement for Hoth as we progress HT-ALZ from the lab to clinical development. The preclinical data on neuroinflammation reduction and cognitive improvement offer great hope, and we are excited to take the next critical steps toward delivering a potentially life-changing therapy to Alzheimer's patients."

About HT-ALZ

HT-ALZ represents a novel approach in Alzheimer's research, focusing on the modulation of neuroinflammation, unlike many treatments that focus solely on amyloid plaques. Preclinical data has shown that HT-ALZ effectively reduces reactive astrocytes in the brain, cells that contribute to the inflammatory processes seen in Alzheimer's, leading to improved cognitive outcomes in experimental models.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, and the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 570-6791

