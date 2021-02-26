Hoth Therapeutics Expands License Agreement to Include Innovative Cancer and Anaphylactic Treatment

The application of this newly licensed indication will be developed as a novel therapy ("HT-KIT") and shares the same molecular class as the Hoth's current HT-004 drug . Both treatments are being developed by Dr. Glenn Cruse , Assistant Professor at NC State. Dr. Cruse is a leading mast cell biologist in allergic and inflammatory diseases formerly from the National Institute of Health and currently a Hoth Scientific Advisory Board member. Dr. Cruse has been developing this technology with his team at NC State since 2017 and has generated initial proof-of-concept data in a neoplastic cell line supporting the novel activity of this therapeutics.

"We are delighted to expand this strategic alliance with NC State and our Scientific Advisory Board member, Dr. Glenn Cruse," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "We believe that the HT-KIT pathway is a promising novel target for combating both mast cell-derived cancers and mast cell-mediated anaphylaxis. This expanded license agreement highlights the broad potential of our diverse pipeline that is aimed at meeting critical unmet patient needs and further supports Hoth's strategy to build a sustainable therapeutics company that is patient focused."

The HT-KIT drug is designed to more specifically target the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT in mast cells, which is required for the proliferation, survival and differentiation of bone marrow-derived hematopoietic stem cells. Mutations in the KIT pathway have been associated with several human cancers, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors and mast cell-derived cancers (mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma). Based on the initial proof-of-concept success, Hoth intends to initially target mast cell neoplasms for development of HT-KIT, which is a rare, aggressive cancer with poor prognosis.

The same target, KIT, also plays a key role in mast cell-mediated anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction that is rapid in onset and may cause death. Anaphylaxis typically occurs after exposure to an external allergen that results in an immediate and severe immune response. Hoth also intends to pursue the anaphylaxis indication for HT-KIT in parallel to cancer treatment and HT-004 development.

