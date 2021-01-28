Hoth Therapeutics Expands Research Collaboration Agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to Continue the Advancement of HT-003 for Acne Treatment Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOTH) ("HOTH" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced extending a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to continue investigating the therapeutic mechanism of action and safety of HT-003, a novel retinoic acid metabolism blocking agent (RAMBA), for the treatment of acne. The 1-year agreement extension is based on positive results generated from the prior research agreement that support a therapeutic effect of HT-003 in key signaling pathways contributing to the development of acne.

The extended research collaboration will expand the scope of investigation to further understand the therapeutic mechanism of HT-003 for treatment of acne and other inflammatory skin diseases. The research will also explore safety of HT-003 in murine models. Dr. Jonathan Zippin, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine and HOTH Senior Scientific Advisor, will be the Principal Investigator for the research collaboration.

Mr. Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth, commented, "We are very excited for the potential of HT-003 as an acne therapeutic based on the recent results generated by Dr. Jonathan Zippin and we are pleased to continue our collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne and other immunological disorders. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

