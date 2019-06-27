Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with the George Washington University

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis–also known as eczema–as well as dermatological and chronic wound disorders, today announced that it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the George Washington University (GW) to explore the potential use of Aprepitant for topical and/or systemic therapy to counter the dermatological related side-effects of Erlotinib therapy in cancer patients.

Erlotinib is a drug that is used to combat various cancers and has been known to cause varying degrees of skin rashes, lesions, hair loss and nail changes to patients. These side-effects can impact the patient's quality of life and even cause treatment interruption, jeopardizing the overall success of the treatment. The research agreement intends to explore whether other chronic conditions that also display dermatitis may benefit from this novel therapeutic approach. Overseeing this collaboration will be Dr. William B Weglicki, M.D., Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine and Professor of Medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

"Hoth is pleased to partner with GW as we research treatments to improve the quality of life of patients that are undergoing lifesaving treatments," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. "We couldn't ask for a better partner on the Aprepitant project. We have already begun collaborating with Dr. Weglicki, and his team, and their expertise is immediately evident. We look forward to working with such a talented group and will announce our first study at GW in the coming weeks."

Dr. Weglicki commented, "We look forward to investigating the efficacy of this promising therapy that targets the side effects of cutaneous toxicity due to some anticancer drugs. Our investigators at GW anticipate productive future collaborations with Hoth's innovative scientific research team. These synergistic efforts will concentrate on treatment of dermatological side effects, some of which may be so severe that many patients may choose to discontinue potentially life-prolonging cancer drug therapy."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. Hoth has exclusive worldwide rights to the BioLexa Platform.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

