Hoth Therapeutics Issues Comprehensive Pipeline Update Highlighting Clinical Progress, Orphan-Designated HT-KIT, Advancing HT-001 Phase 2, and New GDNF Metabolic Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued a comprehensive update on its therapeutic pipeline. The Company detailed meaningful progress across HT-001, HT-KIT, HT-ALZ, and its newly launched GDNF-based metabolic program, while continuing to strengthen its global intellectual-property portfolio and expand strategic research partnerships.

Pipeline Highlights

HT-001 (Topical Epidermal Growth Factor Inhibitor) – Phase 2 CLEER-001 Trial Advancing

Hoth continues to advance HT-001 in its Phase 2 CLEER-001 clinical trial targeting EGFR-inhibitor–associated rash, a significant unmet need in oncology supportive care.

Recent progress includes:

Strong safety profile to date with no dose-limiting toxicities observed.

Consistent improvement trends in rash severity and pruritus

Increased clinical-site engagement and favorable investigator feedback.

A further clinical update is anticipated in the coming months as enrollment continues to progress.

HT-KIT (Orphan Drug Designation for Mast Cell Diseases) – IND Preparation Underway

HT-KIT, Hoth's targeted KIT-inhibitor program for mastocytosis and related mast-cell–driven diseases, continues to progress through IND-enabling activities.

Key accomplishments:

FDA Orphan Drug Designation already granted.

Compelling preclinical efficacy showing potent KIT inhibition and suppressed mast-cell activation.

IND-enabling toxicology studies moving toward completion.

Ongoing manufacturing scale-up and analytical characterization

Hoth expects to finalize its' IND submission in 2026, followed by first-in-human studies.

HT-ALZ (Therapeutic for Alzheimer's Disease) – Advancing Through GLP and PK Development.

HT-ALZ continues to deliver supportive data across absorption, distribution, and neuroinflammatory pathways.

Recent highlights:

GLP studies underway with positive PK, biodistribution, and CNS-penetration modeling

Regulatory-facing package expected to mature in 2026.

GDNF-Based Weight-Loss & Metabolic Program (VA Collaboration) – Newly Accelerated Initiative

Hoth's newest program leverages GDNF (Glial-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) to target obesity, hepatic steatosis, and metabolic dysfunction, representing one of the largest and fastest-growing therapeutic markets globally.

Recent achievements:

Study preparations initiated with the Atlanta VA Medical Center

Mouse procurement completed; high-fat-diet regimen launches per approved VA protocols.

Aim 1 of the research program now underway, with early data expected in 2026.

Program supported by strong academic collaboration and growing IP protection.

Expanding Intellectual Property & Strategic Collaborations

Hoth continues to broaden its IP position through new filings and expanded protection around:

HT-001 dermatology and oncology-supportive-care mechanisms

HT-KIT mast-cell-disease formulations, methods, and manufacturing

HT-ALZ CNS-focused data and delivery systems

GDNF weight-loss and hepatic-function applications

The Company maintains collaborations with leading institutions, including the Atlanta VA Medical Center, academic neuroscience groups, and AI-assisted discovery platforms.

Upcoming Milestones

CLEER-001 Phase 2 HT-001 clinical data update

Completion of toxicology and IND filing for HT-KIT

GLP, BBB, and PK updates for HT-ALZ

VA metabolic program early findings

Management Commentary

Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics, commented:

"Our therapeutic pipeline has never been more focused or better positioned. With HT-001 advancing in the clinic, HT-KIT nearing IND submission, HT-ALZ progressing through GLP development, and our new GDNF program targeting one of the largest markets in medicine."

