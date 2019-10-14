Hoth Therapeutics Makes Donation to National Eczema Association in Sponsorship of "National Eczema Awareness Month"

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOTH) a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis–also known as eczema–as well as dermatological and chronic wound disorders, today announced that the company has made a donation to the National Eczema Association in order to bring continued awareness to National Eczema Awareness Month this October. For more information or to donate, please click here.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that presents a significant burden on health-care resources and patients' quality of life. It is a complex disease with an array of clinical presentations and combinations of symptoms. The National Eczema Association notes that 31.6 million Americans suffer from eczema. Additionally, approximately 20 percent of children and up to 3 percent of the adult population globally have some form of eczema. The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size is expected to reach USD 6.41 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

"Atopic Dermatitis is a widespread affliction that affects millions of people globally," stated Mr. Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "We are proud to continue our efforts to bring awareness to this this incredibly important health matter. Going forward, we will continue to leverage our relationships with our renowned partnerships in the healthcare industry as we strive to enhance the lives of those that are afflicted with this disease. We look forward to continuing the development and progress of our proprietary BioLexa Platform, which is currently progressing through clinical trials and shows encouraging results in the process."

Hoth's BioLexa Platform is a proprietary antimicrobial therapy. The Company intends to explore the use of the BioLexa Platform for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, or eczema. It also focuses on exploring the use of the BioLexa Platform in the aesthetic dermatology field to help treat and reduce post-procedure infections, accelerate healing and improve clinical outcomes for patients undergoing procedures.

About the National Eczema Association

The National Eczema Association (NEA) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to improve the health and quality of life for individuals with eczema through research, support, and education. We're here because you're here. We are the voice, the resource and the hub for the more than 30 million Americans and their families who are living with eczema. This means that day in and day out, NEA provides people with eczema the information they need to best manage their condition, while fast-tracking research towards better treatments and a cure.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. Hoth has exclusive worldwide rights to the BioLexa Platform.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Contact

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: (646) 756-2997

Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com

www.hoththerapeutics.com

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://hoththerapeutics.com

