Hoth Therapeutics Partners with University of Cincinnati to Perform Critical Studies for Streamlined Development of Novel Antibiotic HT-006

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced entering into a Research Agreement with the University of Cincinnati Research Institute ("UCRI") to perform critical antimicrobial characterization studies with HT-006 as part of the streamlined drug development plan. HT-006 is a novel antibiotic under development as a potential treatment for multi-drug resistant bacterial lung infections, such as hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), cystic fibrosis (CF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Hoth previously licensed the HT-006 technology for commercial evaluation from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.

"We are pleased to commence a new research program with Dr. Hassett and the University of Cincinnati Research Institute," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "There is a growing need for new antibiotic therapies targeted at multi-drug resistant bacteria, particularly for life-threatening conditions like HAP and VAP. The work to be conducted by Dr. Hassett will assist in expediting the HT-006 drug development program towards the clinic."

The research will be led by Daniel Hassett, PhD, Professor in the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Department of Molecular Genetics, Biochemistry, and Microbiology. Dr. Hassett's research has been focused on studying pathogenic mechanisms of multi-drug resistant bacteria and effective antimicrobial strategies to combat these organisms, commonly referred to as "superbugs". Specifically, Dr. Hassett has targeted pathogenic mechanisms of Pseudomonas aeruginosa during chronic lung infections that occur in patients with each of the aforementioned diseases. Dr. Hassett was also recently identified in the prestigious Stanford University's list of the top 2% of the world's most cited scientists for 2020, has ~170 published papers and an h-index of 57.

The research plan includes critical antimicrobial in vitro characterization studies for HT-006 in alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) program for "antibacterial therapies for patients with an unmet medical need for the treatment of serious bacterial diseases." This streamlined program allows for the use of nonclinical animal studies to reduce clinical studies required for approval.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com

