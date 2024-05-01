Hoth Therapeutics to Attend EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, May 15, 2024

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to attend the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference in New York, NY.

To learn more about the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference please visit https://efhutton.com/conference/.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

