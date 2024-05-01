Hoth Therapeutics to Attend EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, May 15, 2024

News provided by

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

May 01, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to attend the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference in New York, NY. 

To learn more about the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference please visit https://efhutton.com/conference/.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.
Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Investor Contact:
LR Advisors LLC 
Email: [email protected]
www.hoththerapeutics.com
Phone: (678) 570-6791

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

Hoth Therapeutics Announces Exercise of Warrants for $4.2 Million Gross Proceeds

Hoth Therapeutics Announces Exercise of Warrants for $4.2 Million Gross Proceeds

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced the entry into a definitive agreement for the...
Hoth Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary Merveille.ai, Advances AI-Driven Discovery for Obesity Treatment

Hoth Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary Merveille.ai, Advances AI-Driven Discovery for Obesity Treatment

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient focused biopharmaceutical company, is excited to announce a significant breakthrough by its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics