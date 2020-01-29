Hoth Therapeutics to Further its Research of VNLG-152 and Plans Exercise of its Option Agreement with University of Maryland, Baltimore and Isoprene Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological and immunological disorders such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, asthma and acne, announced today that the Company, after further evaluation under its Commercial Evaluation Sublicense and Option Agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) and Isoprene Pharmaceuticals Inc. will exercise its option for full licensing rights of Dermatology Field to develop and commercialize therapeutic compounds for the treatment of dermatological conditions in humans.

The licensing agreement stems from results reported by UMB relating to the effect Retinoic acid metabolism blocking agents (RAMBAs) offer in treating cancer and dermatology related issues. To view the published results of the research, please click here. Furthermore, Hoth has begun its preclinical study program and anticipates sharing these results upon completion of the study.

Mr. Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth, commented, "We are pleased with our research of VNLG-152 novel retinamides (Retinoic acid metabolism blocking agents or RAMBAs) for the treatment of dermatological diseases over the last several months and believe that this therapeutic brings significant value to Hoth's pipeline. We look forward to working with UMB, Isoprene and Dr. Vincent Njar, lead inventor of VNLG-152 and Scientific Board Member of Hoth Therapeutics."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

