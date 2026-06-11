SHANGHAI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTO is proud to announce that four of its signature cleaning products have earned the 2026 Good Housekeeping Seal. This recognition follows a rigorous scientific evaluation by the Good Housekeeping Institute Home Care & Cleaning Lab, where products are subjected to exhaustive testing to verify performance, durability, and ease of use.

HOTO Earns 2026 Good Housekeeping Seal for Four Cleaning Home Tools

The Good Housekeeping Seal has served as a benchmark of consumer trust for over a century. To earn the Seal, products must undergo a comprehensive assessment by the Institute's staff of scientists and engineers. The testing process evaluates every aspect of a product's functionality, ensuring that it not only meets the high standards of the Home Care & Cleaning Lab but also delivers on every promise made to the consumer.

The following HOTO products are backed by the 2026 Good Housekeeping Seal:

Electric Spin Scrubber Turning Home Cleaning into an Easy, Efficient Task. It is a cordless electric extendable cleaning tool designed to improve efficiency and reduce bending and kneeling during routine and deep-cleaning tasks in modern homes.

HOTO Flexi™ Cordless Spin Scrubber Clean Anywhere. Rotates to Reach, Built to Power. As the updated version of the Electric Spin Scrubber, the Flexi™ features five adjustable angles and high-torque performance to navigate complex corners and demanding surfaces with ease.

HOTO Wand™ Cordless Spin Scrubber Cleaning Master For Every Nook and Cranny. This portable scrubber delivers high-efficiency torque in an IPX7 waterproof frame. It provides a specialized solution for detailed cleaning in high-moisture areas like kitchens and bathrooms.

HOTO AutoCare Air Duster & Vacuum The Smart Driver's Cleaning Companion. This 4-in-1 device offers 20,000 Pa suction and high-velocity air speeds for a variety of tasks. The compact tool serves as a vacuum, blower, inflator, and vacuum sealer for both automotive and household use.

HOTO is honored to have the opportunity to validate our products through the Good Housekeeping Institute's evaluation process. Moving forward, we remain dedicated to exploring meaningful partnerships and trusted third-party verification opportunities that strengthen consumer confidence and reinforce our commitment to reliable, functional, and design-driven products.

About HOTO

Founded in 2020, HOTO—short for home tools—is a design-driven home tool brand guided by the philosophy "Smarter by Design." With products sold in more than 56 countries and protected by 100+ global patents, HOTO has earned more than 80 international design awards, including multiple iF Design Awards and Red Dot Design Awards. In 2026, HOTO further demonstrated its commitment to design as a force for better living by sponsoring the iF Design Student Award, supporting the next generation of designers while continuing to create intuitive, thoughtfully designed tools that make everyday home care easier and more precise.

SOURCE HOTO