HOTO Wand™ Cordless Spin Scrubber Named as a Winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards

SHANGHAI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTO today announced that the Hoto Wand™ Cordless Spin Scrubber has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Cleaning Awards. The full list of award recipients is available at goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningawards2026.

Recognized for its balance of performance, design and ease of use, the Hoto Wand™ Cordless Spin Scrubber was developed to address one of the most overlooked aspects of home care: maintaining hard-to-reach spaces with precision and minimal effort. Its cordless form factor, controlled spinning power and interchangeable brush system allow users to clean efficiently across bathrooms, kitchens and other high-use areas—without turning routine maintenance into a chore.

To determine the winners, experts across the Good Housekeeping Institute—including professionals from the Home Care & Cleaning Lab, Media & Tech Lab, and Home Improvement & Outdoors Lab—evaluated more than 200 product submissions. Nearly 800 home testers also assessed the products in real-world environments. Judging criteria included performance, design, ease of use, uniqueness, value and safety.

The award-winning Hoto Wand™ reflects HOTO's broader design philosophy: treating the home as a system that benefits from regular, precise care. As a home tool brand rooted in industrial design, HOTO focuses on creating tools that are intuitive to use, efficient in function and visually at ease in modern living spaces—helping people maintain their environment with confidence and clarity.

Building on this recognition, HOTO (hototools.com and www.amazon.com/hoto) has also launched its seasonal Spring Clean initiative under the theme "Home Tools, Better Life," with the message "Spring Clean Made Easy with HOTO Tools." The campaign highlights how thoughtfully designed home tools can help reset living spaces after winter—addressing accumulated wear, grime and misalignment through simple, effective solutions for everyday maintenance.

About HOTO

Founded in 2016, HOTO—short for home tools—is a design-driven home tool brand guided by the philosophy "Smarter by Design." With products sold in more than 56 countries and protected by 100+ global patents, HOTO has earned more than 60 international design awards, including multiple iF Design Awards and Red Dot Design Awards. In 2026, HOTO further demonstrated its commitment to design as a force for better living by sponsoring the iF Design Student Award, supporting the next generation of designers while continuing to create intuitive, thoughtfully designed tools that make everyday home care easier and more precise.

