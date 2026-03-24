SHANGHAI, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTO, short for "home tools," an international brand dedicated to integrating industrial design philosophy into modern household tools, today announced it has been ranked first in the Consumer and Household Goods category on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list. Recognized for its design-led approach, HOTO reimagines everyday tools by prioritizing simplicity, intuitive usability, and purposeful functionality to elevate the modern household experience.

HOTO Tops Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies List in Consumer and Household Goods

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. "Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

HOTO's recognition reflects a holistic rethinking of what tools are and what they can be. The company is expanding the very definition of tools, moving beyond traditional, single-purpose hardware toward a broader and more connected product experience. By combining intuitive interaction with considered design and engineering, HOTO is making tools more accessible and approachable to a wider and more diverse generation of users.

This approach is closely aligned with shifting lifestyles and cultural expectations. As living spaces become more compact and multifunctional, HOTO responds with tools that are thoughtfully designed for flexibility and longevity. At the same time, the brand is reshaping how people perceive their own ability to create, lowering the barrier to entry and encouraging more individuals to imagine themselves repairing, building, and engaging in hands-on activities in everyday life.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fast Company as the No. 1 in the Consumer and Household Goods category on Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies list," said Lidan Liu, CEO of HOTO. "At HOTO, innovation has never been about adding more, but about refining what truly matters, bringing precision, clarity, and thoughtful design into everyday tools. This recognition reflects our belief that even the most familiar objects can be reimagined, and reinforces our commitment to continue shaping a more considered and design-driven future for the category."

In 2026, HOTO will continue to place innovation at the center of its strategy, guiding how the company designs products, builds communities, and expands its global reach. The brand is expanding access to tools that make creation more approachable for a broader and more diverse audience. HOTO has steadily grown its international presence, with products now available through leading retail partners including Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club, Canadian Tire, and MoMA, reaching thousands of retail locations worldwide.

In parallel, HOTO is also investing in the future of design. The company has partnered with leading institutions and initiatives to support emerging designers and engineers, reflecting its belief that the next generation of creators will play a critical role in shaping how everyday tools evolve.

About HOTO

Founded in 2016, HOTO—short for home tools—is a design-driven home tool brand guided by the philosophy "Smarter by Design." With products sold in more than 56 countries and protected by 100+ global patents, HOTO has earned more than 70 international design awards, including multiple iF Design Awards and Red Dot Design Awards. In 2026, HOTO further demonstrated its commitment to design as a force for better living by sponsoring the iF Design Student Award, supporting the next generation of designers while continuing to create intuitive, thoughtfully designed tools that make everyday home care easier and more precise.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

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SOURCE HOTO