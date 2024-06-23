HOTO Introduces Air Pump Master: The Ultimate Compact and Multifunctional Inflation Device for Summer Activities

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer holiday approaches and families plan their outdoor adventures, the Air Pump Master is here to solve the common issue of inflating various equipment. Whether you're driving to the beach, setting up a camp by the river, cycling, playing beach ball games, stand-up paddling, kayaking, or even BBQ grilling, inflating the necessary gear just became less of a hassle.

Prepare for a revolution in inflation and deflation technology. This summer, we're launching the HOTO Air Pump Master - a versatile, high-performance pump designed to simplify your outdoor and everyday life. With the ability to inflate and deflate a wide range of items from car and bike tires to paddleboards, kayaks, and air tents, it's the only pump you'll ever need. The device can inflate everything from car and bike tires to paddleboards, kayaks, and air tents. It's a significant improvement for the summer holiday, eliminating the need to carry multiple inflators. Experience a more efficient adventure with the HOTO Air Pump Master.

"The cordless and portable Air Pump Master is suitable for all your air pumping needs. Whether you're venturing solo or with friends and family, whether your destination is the beach, a camping trip, mountain biking, or engaging in water sports, this device could be a great addition to your outdoor gear." said Lim Jae Haan, Consumer Tech & Gadget Expert from JSETUP..

The HOTO Air Pump Master is a response to the market trend towards compact and multifunctional outdoor gear, offering a solution for efficient and convenient inflation needs. It's designed to handle all your inflation needs with unparalleled efficiency and convenience.

The Air Pump Master can inflate items quickly, has a high air flow rate, and can also deflate items. It replaces the need for multiple air pumps and tools, simplifying your packing list. The device comes equipped with a built-in smart chip that expertly monitors air pressure to prevent over-inflation. With eight different pump presets, manual pump setting adjustments are a thing of the past.

The device includes two air pumps for efficient inflation. It can quickly inflate a stand-up-paddle board in just 14 minutes and provides a precise air pressure reading.

Perhaps its most significant advantage? Its corded and cordless functionalities. Users can take the device anywhere or keep it plugged into a car's 12V DC outlet for uninterrupted use throughout the day

The Air Pump Master, designed and created by HOTO, combines design aesthetics with operational efficiency. The gadget features a new spin-knob interface, eliminating traditional buttons, and a clear LED display for easy number monitoring. It comes packaged with 12 accessories, ready to tackle a wide range of inflation tasks.

In conclusion, here are the key features of the HOTO Air Pump Master:

All-in-one inflation and deflation device

Corded or cordless operation with a 7,500mAh battery

9 Smart Presets for optimal pressure

Accurate pressure reading of ±1PSI

Support air pressure up to 150 PSI

Quick and efficient with high-pressure airflow of 30L/min and low-pressure airflow of 300L/min

Lightweight at approximately 1.4kg

Learn more about the Air Pump Master, please visit our website: go.hototools.com/apmaster

About HOTO: HOTO is a designer tool manufacturing company located in Shanghai, China. Established in 2018, HOTO has designed, produced, and distributed over 5 million hardware tools to DIY and tech enthusiasts worldwide. The company's commitment to innovation and design has been recognized by the industry.

SOURCE HOTO