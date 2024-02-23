HOTOR Declared a Record-Breaking Sales Result for HOTOR Car Trash Can

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HOTOR declared their sales champion, the HOTOR Car Trash Can, had served more than 1 million customers on January 31, 2024, which is a crucial milestone of their company's mission: Serve 100 Million Families Around the World by 2030

For those accustomed to the daily struggle of maintaining a clean car amidst the chaos of daily life, HOTOR presents a practical and efficient solution: the HOTOR Car Trash Can.

HOTOR Car Trash Can

Engineered with functionality and convenience at its core, this innovative accessory offers drivers a versatile method for managing clutter on the go. Whether affixed to the back of a seat, nestled in the footwell of the front passenger area, or discretely placed behind the center console, the HOTOR Car Trash Can seamlessly integrates into any vehicle interior.

Crafted with durability in mind, the HOTOR Trash Can boasts a leakproof design, ensuring containment of spills and messes even in the most challenging of driving conditions. Its robust construction, complemented by features such as a zippered lid and easy-to-clean rubber flaps, guarantees secure containment of refuse until disposal.

In addition to its practicality, the HOTOR Car Trash Can offers a touch of personalization with a selection of seven distinctive colors, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences. From classic black to vibrant hues like millennial pink and camouflage, drivers can choose a trash can that complements their vehicle's interior or makes a bold statement.

Beyond its primary function, the HOTOR Trash Can doubles as a versatile storage solution. Whether used to keep beverages cool during extended journeys, store emergency supplies like first aid kits, or organize snacks and entertainment items for passengers, its utility extends far beyond mere waste management.

Backed by a legion of satisfied customers and positive reviews on amazon.com, the HOTOR Car Trash Can has quickly become a sought-after accessory among drivers seeking to streamline their automotive experience. With its combination of practicality, durability, and versatility, it promises to revolutionize the way drivers manage clutter on the road.

About HOTOR:

Short-term Mission: Serve 100 Million Families Around the World by 2030

Long-term Mission: Become the leader of China's Intelligent Manufacturing Overseas.

Related Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VGRVKSN

For more information, please contact:

HOTOR Support Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE HOTOR