#HOTRESIGNATION AIMS TO CREATE AWARENESS AND POLICY CHANGE FOR MENOPAUSE IN THE WORKPLACE

News provided by

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

01 Aug, 2023, 15:20 ET

MIPO (Menopause Information Pack for Organizations) looks to employees and HR leaders in the U.S. to help combat the mass resignation that no one is talking about.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MIPO (Menopause Information Pack for Organizations), the internationally recognized organization dedicated to sharing free resources to help workplaces support menopausal transition, has launched "The Hot Resignation," a campaign created in partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day New York's Health Collective to help companies in the U.S. create supportive work environments and inclusive policies.

Menopause is a hot topic—just not at work. While the UK and Australia are already leading the way with awareness, the U.S. is far behind. In a new study from Mayo Clinic, it is estimated that $1.8 billion USD are lost in work time each year as a result of menopausal women leaving their jobs due to lack of supportive policies. Through the collective strength of the #HotResignation movement, MIPO aims to address these significant losses by encouraging employees to speak up, share their experiences and create change.

"Making small changes to the workplace can have a massive impact," said Kathleen Riach, co-founder of MIPO and Professor of Management at Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow (UK). "Unfortunately, menopause is still a taboo topic in most of the U.S., but if we don't talk about menopause in the workplace, then how can we ensure the workplace works for those women? Our goal through the #HotResignation is to break that stigma, change the narrative, and spark larger conversations about making the workplace more menopause-friendly. With over 1 million women in the U.S. going through menopause each year, now is the time to make the change."

"Menopause is an issue so many women in the workforce deal with, but companies lack the policies to address its most disruptive symptoms," said Amie Miller, Worldwide Chief Talent Officer, TBWA Worldwide. "Putting menopause on the workplace agenda is simply good business, especially as it relates to attracting a valuable talent pool and helping women feel supported in being their best selves at work."

To raise awareness and defeat the stigma of menopause symptoms, employees and business leaders can visit https://hotresignation.com/ where they can download #HotResignation symptom gifs for their LinkedIn channels. Additionally, a free toolkit is available for download and provides facts about menopause, its symptoms, its impact on the economy and organizations, and crucial tools employers need to become more menopause-friendly.

ABOUT MIPO:
MIPO (Menopause Information Pack for Organizations) is a free, open-access suite of resources to help workplaces support menopausal transition informed by internationally recognized research. Committed to "changing minds about changing bodies," it was created in 2019 following six years of research, generating evidence-based best practices and listening to women in Australia about their experiences of menopausal transition at work. The driving aim behind MIPO is to support all organizations in their journey to making their workplaces supportive and enabling environments for women experiencing menopausal transition.

ABOUT TBWA\CHIAT\DAY NY:
Known as the Disruption® Company, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY is the New York office of the TBWA global collective. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2021 Global Agency of the Year, we are a disruptive brand experience company that helps brands find strategic and creative white space through the power of Disruption®.

SOURCE TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

