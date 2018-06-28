HOTSHOT Coffee Launches on Amazon.com; Retailers Help Continue to Expand the Can

NEW YORK, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HOT Canned Coffee is only a click away as HOTSHOT®, the Shark Tank alum and beverage category disruptor who is redefining grab and go convenience, will be available on Amazon.com beginning July 1. HOTSHOT hot coffees and hot chocolate will be fulfilled by Amazon, so Amazon PRIME members will receive free two-day shipping and may also register for a subscription service.

The agreement with Amazon continues an exciting period of growth and expansion into new markets for the HOTSHOT team who, in addition to their relationship with NYC distributor S.K.I Beverage, and Tri State Theater Supply in Tennessee, have secured new distributor contracts with Gordon Food Service in Chicago, Vistar in Colorado, S. Abraham & Sons in Michigan, and http://www.palmerfoods.com/ Palmer Food Services in Upstate New York. As a result of these new relationships, HOTSHOT has secured the following new placements:

J&H Family Stores, Michigan – HOTSHOT is featured in 10 of 50 West Michigan convenience stores in the Grand Rapids area.

– HOTSHOT is featured in 10 of 50 convenience stores in the area. Furious Spoon, Illinois – HOTSHOT is the only coffee offered in this energetic fast casual dining chain in Chicago .

– HOTSHOT is the only coffee offered in this energetic fast casual dining chain in . Seneca Casino , Niagara Falls New York

, In New York City , HOTSHOT coffee and hot chocolate are being served at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, home to the Staten Island Yankees, Berry Park in Brooklyn , Kick Axe in Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden .

, HOTSHOT coffee and hot chocolate are being served at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, home to the Staten Island Yankees, in , Kick Axe in and . Tests are planned with Bed Bath & Beyond, just in time for Back to School, as well as with Fuel, a quick service option for guests at the Swan Dolphin Resort at Disney World.

"HOTSHOT's appeal is due to the fact that it provides delicious coffee to time-crunched consumers, while at the same offering the only 'plug and play coffee system' which creates an immediate revenue stream for retailers seeking to offer a coffee experience," said Chuck Miller, Vice President of Sales, HOTSHOT.

Initial programs with Malco Theater Chains, Cirque du Soleil and New World Theaters (Broadway) and independent movie theaters have been exceptionally successful and have shown strong re-order rates.

"Concessionaires are proving to be a great channel for HOTSHOT," said Danny Grossfeld, CEO and Founder, HOTSHOT. "Grab and go is ideally suited for stadiums, movie theaters and entertainment venues, but until recently the quality of the coffee wasn't what consumers expected from their barista experiences. HOTSHOT is showing that convenience doesn't mean less taste, and consumers are showing us that they love HOTSHOT hot OR cold."

About HOTSHOT

HOTSHOT is the brainchild of Entrepreneur Danny Grossfeld who was first exposed to HOT coffee in a can on a trip Japan, where it is a $15 billion industry. Intrigued, Grossfeld launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring a version of the Japanese product to U.S. consumers, which caught the eye of Shark Tank producers. While Grossfeld didn't get an initial deal, the show's visibility helped secure private investment and generated significant consumer interest.

Initially available in Black, French Vanilla and Hot Chocolate, the coffee is made from liquid coffee extract which provides the purest coffee flavor and fragrance. The beverages are served in aluminum cans (made of 70% recycled content) that are warmed to 140 degrees – which is the perfect temperature to drink premium coffee— by a custom-designed HotBox. The HotBox uses innovative patented heating technology to keep HOTSHOT at 140 degrees day and night, while being energy efficient. Additional information is available on Facebook and www.drinkhotshot.com.

