Hotshot Wins 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Award for its Ultra-Secure Patent-Pending Mobile-First Messaging and Collaboration Innovations

PLANO, Texas and ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, Luxembourg, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotshot Technologies, a fast-growing startup providing ultra-secure, compliant mobile-first messaging, collaboration and identity management for businesses, today announced it has won the 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Compliance innovation. The Fortress industry awards program identifies the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe from growing threats from hackers and nation-states.

2019 Fortress Cyber Security Award

"We are proud to name Hotshot as a winner in the 2019 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that Hotshot and the full group of innovators and innovations are the tip of the spear helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyber-attacks. Congratulations to the entire team." In the age of the "gig economy" and open collaboration, Hotshot's zero trust solution is new way for global businesses to increase productivity, while lowering privacy risk and maintaining control.

Hotshot launched in late 2018 with an easy-to-deploy app and patent-pending location-and-time-based encryption technology enabling businesses to easily and affordably address the combination of complex security, compliance and labor laws across the globe, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, SEC, ITAR, EU's 'right to be forgotten,' evolving 'right to disconnect' regional laws and more.

Legacy collaboration platforms from Slack to Microsoft's Teams and others are not secure enough for highly sensitive information. Which is why enterprises and government agencies are turning to ultra-secure solutions like Hotshot to further protect their intellectual property while meeting more stringent compliance and privacy regulations.

Hotshot's advanced innovations help organizations avoid the risks caused by SMS vulnerabilities, SIM swapping, iMessaging weaknesses, spying apps, and the myriad attack surfaces that exist with most enterprise cloud messaging solutions.

About Hotshot®

Hotshot® is a patent-pending platform that meets modern enterprise communications needs while assuring that sensitive data is only available when and where authorized individuals can access it. Enterprises and government agencies are turning to ultra-secure solutions like Hotshot to protect their intellectual property and company jewels, while meeting complex compliance and privacy regulations including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, SEC, ITAR, EU's 'right to be forgotten,' evolving 'right to disconnect' regional laws and more.

Media Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Vera Voce Communication

216670@email4pr.com

978-255-1159

SOURCE Hotshot