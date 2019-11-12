Hotspex, Voted #1 Most Innovative Insights Co., Expands US Presence Appointing John McGarr as Managing Director, Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotspex Inc. is thrilled to announce the appointment of John McGarr as Managing Director, along with plans to establish a new operating unit in Chicago IL, to focus on serving global brand owners seeking Marketing Science-based drivers of high-performance brand growth.

Mr. John McGarr joins a rapidly expanding global team, after an extensive career as a client-side marketer and a consultant to 500+ brands across Life Sciences, Consumer Packaged Goods, Beverage Alcohol, and many more. Known as a visionary innovator, informative speaker and thought leader, Mr. McGarr's focus will be to help global brand owners grow high-performance brands and careers using Hotspex's leading-edge IP and capabilities in insights, strategy, Distinctive Brand Assets and Cognitive Media Targeting.

Shane Skillen, Founder and CEO, Hotspex had this to say:

"When I first entered the insights business, a mutual client at Kraft Foods, suggested I model my career after his. I tried dearly for over a decade, and now John is like my Brother from another Mother. I am not sure I have or could ever reach his level of panache and expertise. However, now that we work so closely together, I am thrilled at the impact he will have on me, on our amazing team and on our amazing clients."

Hotspex was voted by clients as the #1 Most Innovative Research Company in Greenbook's 2019 GRIT Survey for the second consecutive year; earned for the in-market impact resulting from strategies developed using Hotspex's proprietary Map of Human Motivation and Emotion. The Hotspex Map and underpinning technology is used as stimuli-agnostic measures of the implicit and explicit responses to distinctive brand assets and brand communications across the marketing mix, while also delivering better advertising targeting and placement.

When asked about joining Hotspex, Mr. McGarr revealed:

"I secretly lusted after the Hotspex Map of Human Motivations for years. It is such a powerful unifying tool for brands; from strategy, to communications, to packaging, selecting spokespeople, and even through to Cognitive Media Targeting and placement. I now have the privilege to use these tools and join this great team to help brand owners ensure Brand Coherency and create maximum impact. Shane and the Hotspex team innovators with a vision and energy to create a scalable, evidence-based methodology for enriching deeply human brands and brand communications. This is the kind of work that gets me up in the morning."

Hotspex Inc. currently operates offices in New York, London, Toronto, Tel Aviv; and in early 2020, Chicago. Brand owners interested in Brand Coherency, Emotional Right Space, Distinctive Brand Assets, Shopper Marketing, Cognitive Media Targeting, and case studies showing in-market impact can reach John McGarr at john.mcgarr@hotspex.com.

