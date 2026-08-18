HotSpot Therapeutics Appoints Niti Goel, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Seasoned drug development leader to drive clinical development of small molecule IRF5 inhibitor, HST-2011, nominated as Development Candidate for lupus and other autoimmune diseases

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, allosteric small molecules that target natural regulatory pockets, today announced the appointment of Niti Goel, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

"Niti has deep, multi-faceted expertise in immunology clinical development, and this expertise will be vital as we prepare to advance our IRF5 inhibitor, HST-2011, into the clinic for lupus and other autoimmune diseases," said Jonathan Montagu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HotSpot Therapeutics. "Her track record of guiding innovative immunology programs from the earliest stages of clinical development through drug approval, together with her physician-scientist perspective and commitment to patients, will be invaluable as we work to advance HST-2011 through the clinic and translate our Smart AllosteryTM platform into meaningful new medicines."

Niti Goel, M.D., is a board-certified rheumatologist and physician-scientist with over 25 years of notable contributions across global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic medicine, and strategy consulting. Prior to joining HotSpot, she held senior leadership roles at TrialSpark (now Formation Bio), Abcuro, Kezar Life Sciences, and IQVIA, as well as various roles at Array BioPharma, UCB Pharma, and Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals. She is currently an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Duke University School of Medicine, precepting trainees in the rheumatology clinic at the Durham Veterans Administration Hospital. She is an author of numerous peer-reviewed scientific publications. Dr. Goel graduated summa cum laude with her M.D. degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and received her bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University; she completed her internal medicine and rheumatology training at Duke University Medical Center.

"I am excited to join HotSpot at such an important stage in the Company's evolution, with their small molecule IRF5 inhibitor, HST‑2011, poised to enter the clinic as a potential once-daily oral option for people living with lupus and other autoimmune diseases," said Dr. Goel. "HotSpot's platform has the potential to unlock important biology across a broad range of immunology targets, and I look forward to working with the team to advance HST-2011 and the broader pipeline for and with patients who need new treatment options."

HotSpot also announced it has nominated HST-2011, a small molecule interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5) inhibitor, as the Development Candidate for its IRF5 inhibitor program. IRF5 is a transcription factor involved in a diverse range of biological activities in which it functions as a master regulator of innate immunity. Genome-wide association studies have established compelling evidence as to the involvement of IRF5 in multiple inflammatory and immune system disorders, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Sjögren's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and myositis. Leveraging the Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform, HotSpot has developed HST-2011 as a potent and selective small molecule IRF5 inhibitor that effectively drugs the target.

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots, as well as tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

HotSpot Investor & Media Contact:

Natalie Wildenradt

[email protected]

SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics