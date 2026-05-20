HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Small Molecule IRF5 Inhibitor Program at EULAR 2026

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HotSpot Therapeutics

May 20, 2026, 07:00 ET

BOSTON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, allosteric small molecules that target natural regulatory pockets, today announced it will present preclinical data from the Company's interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5) program in a poster presentation at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2026 taking place June 3-6, 2026, in London, UK.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Preclinical and Translational Assessment of Small Molecule IRF5 Inhibitors in Lupus-Relevant Systems
Poster Number: 1122
Session: Poster View VIII
Location: Poster View
Session Date and Time: Sat., Jun. 6, 10:15-11:15 BST

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.
HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots, as well as tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

HotSpot Investor & Media Contact:
Natalie Wildenradt
[email protected]

SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics

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