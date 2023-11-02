HotSpot Therapeutics to Introduce First-in-Class MALT1 Scaffolding Inhibitor at 65th ASH Annual Meeting

News provided by

HotSpot Therapeutics

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Oral presentation will showcase distinct preclinical profile for potent, selective MALT1 scaffolding inhibitor that is highly differentiated from MALT1 protease inhibitors

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present preclinical data from the Company's highly differentiated mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1) program in an oral presentation at the 2023 American Society of Hemotology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, CA.

MALT1 is a component of the CARD11-BCL10-MALT1 (CBM) protein complex, which serves as a key regulator of NFkB signaling in cells, including B and T cells. MALT1 is implicated in a range of hematological malignancies, including Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as other lymphomas and selected solid tumors. Leveraging our proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform, HotSpot has developed first-in-class small molecules designed to selectively inhibit the scaffolding function of MALT1, a dominant driver of the NFkB pathway. This oral presentation will describe the differentiated preclinical profile for HotSpot's scaffolding inhibitor, including the potential for an improved efficacy and safety profile versus traditional MALT1 inhibitors that target protease function. HotSpot plans to file an IND for HST-1021, its Development Candidate, in 2024.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Discovery of Novel, First-in-Class Allosteric Modulators of MALT1 Scaffolding Function with Differentiated Pharmacology for NFκB-Driven Malignancies
Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Novel Therapeutic Approaches in Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma 
Session Date and Time: Sat., Dec., 9, 2023, 9:30-11:00 AM PT
Presentation Time: 10:15 AM PT 
Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Grand Hall D
Publication Number: 52

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Natalie Wildenradt
[email protected]

SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics

Also from this source

HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from CBL-B Program at 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from CBL-B Program at 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.