HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Additional Phase 1 Biomarker Data on Novel CBL-B Inhibitor HST-1011 at 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present additional Phase 1 clinical biomarker data for HST-1011, an investigational oral, selective inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene (CBL-B), in a poster presentation at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The poster will showcase exploration of potential clinical biomarkers that correlate with signs of clinical activity in patients from the ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy dose-escalation study of HST-1011.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Peripheral Blood and Tumor Gene Expression as Biomarkers and Potential Predictors of Clinical Outcome with HST-1011, an Oral CBL-B Inhibitor

Session Date and Time: Sat., Nov. 9, 2024, 9:00 AM-8:30 PM CT

Location: Exhibit Halls A & B, George R. Brown Convention Center

Abstract Number: 1310

