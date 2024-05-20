HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Additional Preclinical Data on Potential First-in-Class MALT1 Scaffolding Inhibitor at the 4th AACR International Meeting: Advances in Malignant Lymphoma

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present additional preclinical data from the Company's highly differentiated mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1) program at the 4th American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) International Meeting: Advances in Malignant Lymphoma, taking place June 19-22, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Targeting the CBM Signalosome with a MALT1 Scaffolding Inhibitor for Treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas

Session Date and Time: Thu., Jun. 20, 2024, 5:30-7:30 PM ET

Location: Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown

Publication Number: PO-036

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

