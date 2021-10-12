HotSpot Therapeutics to Present at the Solebury Trout /BMO Fall Private Company Showcase

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of ﬁrst-in-class allosteric therapies targeting nature's regulatory sites, announced today that the company management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the virtual Solebury Trout/BMO Fall Private Company Showcase 2021. Jonathan Montagu, CEO, will present on Thursday, October 14th at 3:30 pm ET.

About HotSpot Therapeutics

HotSpot Therapeutics is targeting nature's regulatory mechanisms to create allosteric medicines that are highly potent and selective and enable proteins to be drugged for the ﬁrst time. The company leverages its proprietary Smart Allostery™ technology, the ﬁrst and only platform designed to uncover, capture, and drug natural hotspots, a unique family of pockets involved in endogenous signaling that are critical to protein function in cells. Using bespoke chemistry and a powerful pharmacology tool kit, HotSpot is developing a pipeline of ﬁrst-in-class small molecules for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company has successfully exploited natural hotspots across multiple target classes including E3 ligases, kinases and transcription factors. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

