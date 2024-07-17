HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Initial First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Data on its Novel CBL-B Inhibitor, HST-1011, at ESMO Congress 2024

BOSTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present initial clinical data, with a focus on safety, exposure, and pharmacodynamic measures, from the monotherapy dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 study of HST-1011, an oral, selective inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene (CBL-B), in a Proffered Paper oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, taking place September 13-17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: First-in-Human (FIH) Phase 1 Data of HST-1011, an Oral CBL-B Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Session Name: Proffered Paper session: Investigational immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Fri., Sep. 13, 2024, 16:00-17:30 CEST

Presentation Time: 16:50-17:00 CEST

Location: Burgos Auditorium – Hall 5, Fira Barcelona Gran Via

Presentation Number: 991O

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Natalie Wildenradt

[email protected]

SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics