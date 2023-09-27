HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from CBL-B Program at 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

HotSpot Therapeutics

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present additional preclinical data from the Company's CBL-B program in a poster presentation at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, taking place November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, CA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Exploring Proximal Biomarkers of CBL-B Inhibition in Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells
Session Date and Time: Fri., Nov. 3, 9:00 AM-7:00 PM PT
Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1, San Diego Convention Center

Abstract Number: 55

About HST-1011
HST-1011 is an investigational orally bioavailable, selective, small molecule allosteric inhibitor of CBL-B, an E3 ubiquitin protein ligase critically involved in immune cell response. Because CBL-B functions as a master regulator of effector cell (T cell and natural killer cell) immunity, its inactivation removes its endogenous negative regulatory functions to substantially enhance anti-tumor immunity. Preclinical data has demonstrated HST-1011's ability to bind to and inhibit a natural hotspot on CBL-B, yielding the activation and propagation of a targeted anti-tumor immune response. Enabled by HotSpot's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform, HST-1011 is designed with tight binding, low nanomolar potency, a slow dissociation rate from the target to enable sustained pharmacology, and greater selectivity for CBL-B relative to C-CBL.

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.
HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Natalie Wildenradt
[email protected]

