HotSwitch brings interactivity to tens of millions of TV viewers in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSwitch and TV Azteca have reached an agreement to integrate HotSwitch's social engagement platform into the network's application, TV Azteca Conecta, bringing interactive tools such as real-time chat, trivia and more to millions of TV viewers in Mexico. The integration represents a significant inflection point for HotSwitch; TV Azteca is the second-largest media conglomerate in Mexico, and its application reaches a wide swath of viewers who will, moving forward, experience an immersive TV experience provided by HotSwitch.

Founded in Orlando, Florida, in 2014, through a co-building agreement with Rokk3r Inc. (OTC: ROKK), HotSwitch is an audience interaction engine for mobile, web and smart TV apps that brings interactivity to the live-television viewing experience. Seamlessly integrated, HotSwitch makes partners' content immersive, keeping viewers actively engaged for longer and providing partners with valuable insights on their viewership. It is a pivotal tool for TV content providers to leverage, and monetize, the power of social engagement.

Through TV Azteca Conecta, the HotSwitch plugin will enable users to engage with one another – through chat rooms, trivia, games, and other interactive features – without relying on third-party social media platforms.

"We believe that in today's world, content has to be a two-way street, and we have found a powerful way to make the viewer an active participant in their favorite shows with our collaboration with HotSwitch," said Eugenio Velasco, TV Azteca Digital Director of Content and Digital Audiences. "HotSwitch presented a solution that met our exact needs, and its leadership team has become an important partner."

"We believe in the future of media that is immersive and interactive, transforming the way viewers consume content today and for years to come," said Andres Aranguibel, co-founder and CEO of HotSwitch. "TV Azteca, a world leader in Spanish-language mass media, has been pushing the envelope in this type of audience engagement, so we're thrilled to announce this partnership. It underscores the industry drive to innovate and stay ahead of the curve, in an increasingly saturated industry. As tech entrepreneurs and TV lovers, we look forward to driving innovation in this market segment to unveil to audiences in LatAm and beyond the extent to which the TV viewing experience can become even more enthralling than it is today."

HotSwitch is one of more than 40 #PoweredByRokk3r companies, cobuilt alongside the Miami, Florida-based company's multinational team of UX designers, software engineers and technology business consultants.

About HotSwitch

HotSwitch is an audience interaction engine for mobile, web and smart TV apps that brings interactivity to the live-television viewing experience while empowering content distributors with novel avenues to engage viewers, better understand their patterns and capitalize on captive audiences. We make our partners' content highly immersive, delightfully social and uniquely monetizable – integrated seamlessly on their apps, and managed on their teams. HotSwitch has been blending entertainment and tech since 2014. For more information about HotSwitch, a #PoweredByRokk3r venture, visit hotswitch.com .

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK) is a company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's global network of engineers, designers and educators, such groundbreaking companies as Hyp3r , AdMobilize , Joule.AI , Uniko , and Emerge have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit rokk3r.com and follow Rokk3r on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

For inquiries, contact: Debora Lima | debora@TheTagExperience.com

SOURCE HotSwitch; Rokk3r Inc.

Related Links

http://rokk3r.com

