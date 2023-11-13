Hottest Holiday Gift Ideas For The Home Enthusiasts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Be The Best Home, a leading lifestyle and home consulting firm led by 20-year home improvement & lifestyle expert, Kathryn Emery, shares the quintessential holiday wishlist to make this year's gift-giving more exciting for DIY (do-it-yourself) enthusiasts. Home improvement and innovation continues to be a trend that people invest in, from tools, organization to outdoor living and more these items include:

For the DIYer seen at The National Hardware Show:

Kathryn Emery, of Be The Best Home, Hot Holiday Gift Guide List 2023
  • Rhino Cart - A best-seller on Amazon, a rugged all terrain moving cart and heavy-duty moving dolly specifically designed to conquer uneven surfaces while carrying up to 2,000lbs.
  • 1791 EDC - Give the gift of style and efficiency to the handy person or outdoor enthusiast with a handcrafted full grain leather carrying case, in all sizes, to carry items such as multitools, flashlights, credit cards, and more on your belt or in your pocket.
  • Twisted Goat - reusable, anti-snap industrial twist ties the ultimate stocking stuffer that can hang hammocks, organize camping gear, secure cargo, store and organize accessories, and so much more.
  • Mule Cart - the MULE 5-in-1 Mobile Workshop has a three-speed adjustable fan, bright LED light, power strip with a 10-foot cord, loading tray to haul materials, and tool caddy to store tools, combining all the project essentials in one place, with 8 inch rubber wheels.

Outdoor Living Lover:

  • HALO - Outdoor cooking enthusiasts will enjoy these cutting-edge cooking appliances with the award-winning Versa-16 Outdoor Pizza Oven, to grilling steaks with the world's first portable, battery-powered pellet grill, to mastering all cuisine on their griddles.
  • Geneverse HomePower PRO - Gift the use of power for tailgating, camping, and peace of mind from power outages, with Geneverse's portable solar generator that charges via solar panels twice as fast as anything on the market.
  • Root Quencher - Gift an innovative garden irrigation gadget that anyone with a garden or yard will use year-round! Helps gardeners save on outdoor water bills, time on watering, and helps the garden and landscape thrive with minimal maintenance.

From Home Depot:

  • Diablo's Reusable Hand Sanding Block - A useful gift strong enough for the professionals, this reusable hand sanding block guarantees durability and ensures cost-effective and eco-friendly sanding with multiple uses.
  • Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Organization - Give the gift of organizing the garage! This versatile and easy-to-install system allows for efficient storage of tools, sporting equipment, and more.
  • Gorilla Gloves - Gorilla Gloves make a perfect stocking stuffer, the proprietary polymer technology on the palm pulls moisture away from the surface and provides maximum grip in wet and oily conditions with a lightweight, breathable fit. Also for the Gardener in your life DIGZ is a great option.

