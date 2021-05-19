Hotwire Communications will keep residents of Wellen Park's Playmore District connected

Founded in 2000, Hotwire Communications is a South Florida-based company providing cutting-edge telecommunications and internet services to homeowners' associations, high-rise multi-dwelling units and gated communities across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Hotwire has previously been named by Netflix as the fastest consumer internet provider in the country and has industry-leading consumer satisfaction scores. The company recently partnered with Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Backstone Infrastructure Partners to help scale its services as a premier telecommunications and internet provider.

Residents of the Playmore District's neighborhoods will benefit from Hotwire's concierge-style approach, providing each customer with a white-glove service experience. This starts from the moment a community is brought into Hotwire's network via the launch process, during which fiber is deployed and installed into every home. During launch, Hotwire meets with each customer for a one-on-one in-home consultation, determining the exact package of services and products to meet their individual needs. After launch is completed, the community is assigned a dedicated account manager who is responsible for overseeing all operations at that community. Having a dedicated account manager and technicians for each community means that help is available 24/7 for any need or question residents might have.

Hotwire owns and operates a dedicated, independent ﬁber optic backbone in all of its core markets, which connects directly to every community where their services are present. Hotwire's end-to-end, future-proof ﬁber optic infrastructure not only allows customer to receive internet speeds of up to 10Gbps, over 100 times faster than the average connection in the U.S., it also ensures there is full-service redundancy with no interference under normal conditions.

When customers receive Hotwire's HD and 4K streaming television, Gigabit-speed internet, and crystal-clear telephone services, there are no bottlenecks, no drop-oﬀs in speed, incredibly low latency and unlimited use without data caps. Because Hotwire's wholly owned infrastructure is made entirely of highly durable ﬁber optics, it has the scalability to ensure communities receive the latest advancements as they become available. Hotwire's entire network is monitored and maintained through its Network Operations Center, contained in a Category 5 hurricane-proof facility located in downtown Fort Lauderdale. From there, Hotwire's highly trained network engineers keep an eye on the health and stability of the network 24/7/365, where they can identify future issues and resolve them before they ever occur.

Behind the scenes, Hotwire is constantly searching for new ways to innovate the service experience by listening to customer feedback and applying it toward the latest in cutting-edge technologies. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic when contactless services became essential, Hotwire was able to adjust its service practices to ensure its customers had access to virtual tools that preserved Hotwire's white-glove service experience while adhering to even the strictest social distancing guidelines.

All of this means that residents of Wellen Park's Playmore District will have an option for TV, internet and phone service that stands out from the usual choices. And they can be assured of reliable, fast service whether they are attending important Zoom meetings for work, catching up on their favorite TV shows and movies or delighting in photos and videos emailed to them by their grandchildren.

"Residents who choose to live in Wellen Park want full, vibrant lives," said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. "Connection is important to them, whether that's connection with their neighbors, with nature or with the world around them. That's why Hotwire Communications is such an ideal partner for our Playmore District neighborhoods. Residents will be able to keep up with the news, stay in contact with their loved ones or work effortlessly from home with the help of a company that offers a high-quality product and exceptional customer service, at an extremely competitive price."

Several national and local homebuilders are developing neighborhoods with residential offerings for every budget and lifestyle choice in the Playmore District, including Neal Communities, Toll Brothers, Sam Rodgers Homes, Lennar and Mattamy Homes. Options range from condominiums and smaller villa homes to larger single-family residences with plenty of space for kids, grandchildren or visitors.

An industry disruptor and trendsetter, Hotwire was the very ﬁrst ISP in Florida to invest in an all-ﬁber network for all of its installations and the ﬁrst to deliver services to residences via ﬁber-to-the-home technology. In 2006, Hotwire was the ﬁrst company in the state to build an internet Protocol Television (IPTV) headend and oﬀer IPTV services to customers, and in 2014 became the ﬁrst to oﬀer Gigabit-speed internet.

Since its founding, Hotwire Communications has grown to serve over 700 properties throughout Florida and the eastern United States and has been recognized for the exceptional quality of its services by multiple independent outlets and organizations, including being named by PCMag as the 2020 Fastest Business ISP in the United States, 2020 Fastest ISP in the Southeast United States and 2021 Best Gaming ISP in the southeast United States, in addition to being named 2020 Independent Operator of the Year by Cablefax. For more information about Hotwire Communications, visit gethotwired.com.

Wellen Park was named the No. 4 top-selling master-planned community in the U.S. for 2020 by prominent real estate consulting firms John Burns and RCLCO. Wellen Park offers a vibrant mix of residential, commercial and recreational options amongst three districts: West Villages, Downtown Wellen and Playmore. The community currently has approximately 8,000 residents, and at full build-out will have more than 60,000 residents and 22,000 homes.

The community's brand and vision are rooted in wellness. Wellen Park's wellness focus is holistic and practical, designed to give residents greater opportunities to connect with one another, take care of themselves and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, all within an inclusive, genuine community vibe.

For more information about living at Wellen Park, call 941-499-8210, go to wellenpark.com or visit the Welcome Center at 12275 Mercado Drive in Venice, Fla. The Welcome Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

