Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record

Hotwire joins FCB West's impressive roster of iconic brands, which include Levi's, Clorox, Dockers, Smokey Bear and Ghirardelli. Seeking an agency partner to help them reinvigorate their brand and regain market share among an extremely saturated competitive market, Hotwire conducted a competitive review that started late last year with many of the most admired creative agencies participating.

"This is going to be an exciting year for the brand, and we've found a team of creative partners who not only share in our vision, but also in our passion for the product and what it means to our customers," said Melissa Postier, Director Brand, PR and Social for Hotwire.

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site that can be used to book vacation packages, hotel rooms, airline tickets and rental cars. Launched in 2000, Hotwire operates by selling unsold travel inventory at discounted prices. It uses an opaque sales model to fill unsold hotel rooms, airline seats and rental cars.

"We're excited to be partnering with Hotwire as their lead creative agency to help them drive and fuel business momentum," said FCB West CEO Joe Oh. "We look forward to delivering a breakthrough creative campaign that will be the next great success story in the dynamic travel industry."

This latest client win marks an impressive start to the year for FCB, which was named Ad Age's "Agency to Watch" in 2018 and recently announced the win of the GE Appliances business. FCB West has played a significant role in the agency's success, winning back Levi's in 2014 and Clorox in 2016. The agency's first work for Hotwire is expected to launch later this summer.

About Hotwire

Hotwire.com is a leading discount travel site inspiring spontaneous travel through Hot Rate® deals. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. obtains deep discounts from its travel suppliers to help travelers book unsold airline seats, hotel rooms and rental cars. Hotwire.com is an award-winning website, and Hotwire, Inc. is an operating company within Expedia, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.hotwire.com.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating "Never Finished" campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand's past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). With a legacy spanning over 90 years in San Francisco, FCB West helped build some of the world's most iconic brands for blue-chip clients like Levi's, Clorox, Smokey Bear and Ghirardelli. Founded on a culture of innovative firsts, the California agency is known for introducing the much-loved California Raisins and the first broadcast commercial as we know it today. Learn more at www.FCB.com and follow us on Twitter (@FCBglobal) and Instagram (@fcb.west and @FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).

