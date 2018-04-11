Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster

Seeking agency partners to help take Hotwire into its next phase of growth within the fast-moving travel industry, Hotwire's agency review started late last year with many of the most admired agencies participating. The final selection ended in early March, and agency partners were notified of the win this past week.

"This is going to be an exciting year for the brand, and we've found a team of creative partners that not only share in our vision but in our passion for the product and what it means to our customers," said Melissa Postier, Director Brand, PR and Social for Hotwire.

Each of the three agencies will focus on specific areas of the new campaign with a shared interest in the overall vision, voice and disruption the brand is looking to bring this year. FCB West will be responsible for the brand's strategy and creative development while Fallon will oversee and manage the brand's paid media efforts across multiple channels. Citizen will develop and deploy the creative communications strategies and integrated messaging across the brand's media, consumer and influencer targets.

Hotwire has been one of the leading discount travel sites for nearly two decades, serving tens of millions of customers with some of the hottest deals in hotel rooms, rental cars, flight tickets and vacation packages. Because Hotwire regularly offers deals on travel inventory that would otherwise remain unsold, they get some of the "hottest" rates in the industry, and can pass these savings along to the consumer as Hot Rate® products.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, flights and vacation packages. Hotwire, Inc. is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit http://www.hotwire.com.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating "Never Finished" campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand's past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). With a legacy spanning over 90 years in San Francisco, FCB West helped build some of the world's most iconic brands for blue-chip clients like Levi's, Clorox, Smokey Bear and Ghirardelli. Founded on a culture of innovative firsts, the California agency is known for introducing the much-loved California Raisins and the first broadcast commercial as we know it today. Learn more at www.FCB.com and follow us on Twitter (@FCBglobal) and Instagram (@fcb.west and @FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).

About Citizen Relations

Citizen Relations is a global, award-winning, integrated creative communications agency. Its mission is to drive clients' business forward through creative strategic frameworks that spark conversation, create citizen engagement, and fuel results. With nine offices around the globe, including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, London, and Singapore, Citizen operates on a global scale with boutique offering and local-market expertise. Its unique model features a strategic-partner network across more than 40 countries and cities, globally, providing clients valuable on-demand access and highly customized services when, and where needed. Citizen Relations is a division of Vision 7 International, which is majority owned by BlueFocus International. For more information on Citizen Relations, please visit www.citizenrelations.com.

About Fallon

Fallon Worldwide is a Minneapolis-based advertising agency that's part of Publicis Communications, the hub of creative agencies within Paris-based Publicis Groupe S.A. Fallon clients include Arby's, Comedy Central, Big Ten Network, H&R Block and Danone. Fallon Worldwide is one of the world's most critically acclaimed creativity companies, delivering breakthrough ideas for some of the world's leading brands. Additional information can be found at www.fallon.com.

