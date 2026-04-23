HOTWORX Announces "Cruise Into Fall" Giveaway to Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary

Flagship HOTWORX studio in Oxford is giving away a 5-night cruise for two from New Orleans

Members and guests can enter the contest through workouts, referrals, and social media posts

Participants can enter from April 23 through August 31

OXFORD, Miss., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX's original studio in Oxford, MS is turning up the heat for its ninth anniversary with its first-ever "Cruise Into Fall" giveaway. Running from April 23 through August 31, existing HOTWORX members, new members, and guests can enter* for a chance to win a 5-night cruise for two. Those interested are encouraged to visit the HOTWORX Oxford studio at 916 E Jackson Ave. for more information on how to enter.

HOTWORX’s original studio in Oxford, MS is turning up the heat for its ninth anniversary with its first-ever “Cruise Into Fall” giveaway. Running from April 23 through August 31, existing HOTWORX members, new members, and guests can enter for a chance to win a 5-night cruise for two. For more information about HOTWORX, visit hotworx.net.

Approaching a Milestone

As the very first HOTWORX location, the Oxford studio holds a special place in the brand's story, serving as the launchpad for what would become a fast-growing infrared fitness franchise with more than 800 locations and over 400,000 members around the world. Today, that original studio remains owned and operated by HOTWORX Founder and CEO Stephen P. Smith.

"Oxford will always be the heart of the HOTWORX story because this is where it all began," said Smith. "As we celebrate nine years in this community, we're excited to mark this occasion with a fun giveaway that rewards our members, welcomes new guests and reflects the energy that has fueled our growth from the very beginning."

HOTWORX created a new category in fitness with its patented infrared sauna workout concept, designed to deliver more workout in less time through virtually instructed sessions inside heated infrared saunas. Members have 24/7 access to 12 different heated workout options. These include 30-minute Isometric workouts, like Yoga and Pilates, as well as 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts, such as rowing and cycling. Studios also feature an FX Zone, or functional exercise space, where members can cross-train using equipment such as battle ropes, stability balls, dumbbells, kettlebells, and free weights, giving them the option to incorporate non-heated exercise into their routine.

HOTWORX aims to reach a milestone 1,000 locations open by the end of 2026. For more information about HOTWORX, visit hotworx.net. To find your nearest studio, visit hotworx.net/locations.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 400,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

*Valid only at HOTWORX Oxford, MS. No purchase necessary, and you do not need to be present to win. Winner will be contacted directly. Giveaway ends August 31, 2026. See studio for full details.

SOURCE HOTWORX