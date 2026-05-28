HOTWORX® Earns Top Ranking Among Boutique Fitness Franchises in New Entrepreneur 2026 Industry Rankings

Infrared Sauna Fitness Franchise Earns No. 3 of All Fitness Brands on Inaugural List

NEW ORLEANS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX®, the pioneering 24-hour infrared sauna fitness franchise, is proud to be recognized as the top boutique fitness brand in Entrepreneur Magazine's inaugural Top 10 Industry Franchise Rankings list. Entrepreneur debuted the industry-focused ranking this year, highlighting the top franchises across a wide range of categories for entrepreneurs looking to invest in a new business venture. HOTWORX was ranked the No. 3 Fitness Franchise in the category overall, underscoring its strength within one of franchising's most competitive industries.

"Fitness continues to be one of the most dynamic and competitive categories in franchising," said Stephen P. Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. "To be ranked among the top fitness franchises in the country and earn the highest placement among boutique fitness brands is a firm validation of our model, our franchisees, and the member experience we have built."

"HOTWORX was created to challenge the traditional fitness model with a determination to create a category of our own." Post this

Boutique Fitness Built for Efficiency

For HOTWORX, the recognition reflects the rising appeal of a boutique fitness model designed for modern members seeking results-driven workouts that fit into busy schedules. With a motto of "More Workout, Less Time," HOTWORX fulfills that growing demand for efficiency with 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts and 30-minute isometric exercises inside a heated infrared sauna.

HOTWORX combines convenience with differentiation by giving members 24/7 access to workouts that pair heat, infrared energy, and exercise. The patented infrared saunas create a distinct fitness experience designed to help members maximize each session, while the virtual instruction model offers members the flexibility to work out on their own schedule.

"HOTWORX was created to challenge the traditional fitness model with a determination to create a category of our own," said Smith. "HOTWORX gives members an engaging fitness experience they truly cannot get anywhere else, while offering franchisees a business model that is differentiated, technology-driven and built for scale."

Fitness Franchising Gains Momentum

The fitness industry of Entrepreneur's inaugural list compared 52 franchises that were included in the publication's most recent Franchise 500® list. HOTWORX ranked No. 58 overall on this year's Franchise 500 list, with key metrics like unit growth, financial strength and stability, franchisee support, brand power, and operational and marketing systems all taken into consideration.

Since launching in 2017, HOTWORX has become one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises, with more than 800 studios and over 400,000 members. The brand's growth is largely driven by a franchise model built around innovation, from patented equipment such as infrared saunas built for exercise, to digital tools like the newly launched TrainingTRAX created to help members keep their individual fitness goals on track.

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net. For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx.net/franchising.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 400,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

SOURCE HOTWORX