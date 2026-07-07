HOTWORX Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to Enter Alaska Market

Seasoned HOTWORX Franchise Owners Commit to Five Studios Statewide, Beginning with Wasilla Location

WASILLA, Alaska, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX®, the pioneering 24-hour infrared sauna fitness franchise, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to enter the Alaska market for the first time. Franchise owners Tracey Pidge and Ciara Boyce have committed to developing four studios across the state, beginning with a Wasilla location expected to open in Q3 2026. They also have two studios in Washington state, with plans to build an additional three in the lower 48.

Pidge and Boyce are seasoned HOTWORX franchise owners, with studios in University Place and Lacey, Washington, each of which have grown to more than 600 members.

"Tracey and Ciara are exactly the kind of operators we want leading our entry into a new state, and especially in a state with such a unique business climate," said Stephen P. Smith, Founder and CEO of HOTWORX. "Every new state we enter reflects the growing demand for accessible, 24-hour infrared fitness, and Alaska is a market we have long looked forward to serving. The Wasilla studio is the beginning of a much larger HOTWORX presence across the state in the years ahead."

A New State for HOTWORX

While Alaska is a new market for HOTWORX, it's familiar territory for the mother-daughter team. Pidge and Boyce spent decades in Alaska before relocating to the lower 48. They say returning to the state that shaped them both personally and professionally has been a long-held goal. They have secured the rights to develop four additional studios across the state, with plans to grow the HOTWORX presence in Alaska over the next several years.

"We have deep roots in Alaska, including family and community connections that go back generations," said Boyce. "Those relationships give us a way to introduce HOTWORX to Alaskans that feels personal and genuine. This is a dream we did not want to let pass, and we are grateful to be living it together as a family."

Pidge and Boyce are seasoned HOTWORX franchise owners, with studios in University Place and Lacey, Washington, each of which have grown to more than 600 members. That operational track record gives the team a strong foundation as they introduce HOTWORX to a new state. Boyce, a U.S. Army veteran and certified personal trainer, credits her time in the military with shaping the discipline and leadership she now brings to the studios.

Delivering Wellness That Members Can Feel

HOTWORX combines infrared heat with isometric and high-intensity interval training in a 24-hour studio model. The mother-daughter duo shared that the brand's accessibility was a central reason for their commitment to HOTWORX, noting some of their members who have regained mobility and improved their health through the infrared workouts.

"Alaska winters are long and dark, and we know firsthand how much that affects people," said Pidge. "HOTWORX gives our members a place to feel warmth, energy, and community during the months when that is hardest to find. Bringing that home to Alaska means everything to us."

Since launching in 2017, HOTWORX has become one of the fastest-growing fitness franchises, with more than 800 studios and over 400,000 members. For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net. For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx.net/franchising.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 400,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

SOURCE HOTWORX