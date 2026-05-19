HOTWORX® Founder & CEO Stephen P. Smith Named a 2026 Most Admired C-Suite Executive by New Orleans CityBusiness

Recognition Highlights Smith's Leadership in Scaling the Fast-Growing Infrared Fitness Franchise

NEW ORLEANS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTWORX®, the pioneering infrared fitness franchise, announced today that Founder and CEO Stephen P. Smith has been named a 2026 Most Admired C-Suite Executive by New Orleans CityBusiness.

The inaugural awards program recognizes top executives across the greater New Orleans area who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, integrity, operational excellence and community impact. Smith was selected among a competitive group of leaders spanning multiple industries, underscoring his role in transforming HOTWORX into one of the most dynamic brands in boutique fitness franchising.

"We are proud to contribute to the local business community while continuing to grow HOTWORX nationwide." Post this

Under Smith's leadership, HOTWORX has continued its rapid national expansion, building on strong momentum in recent months with new franchise agreements, consistent studio openings and increasing brand awareness across key markets. The brand's innovative 24-hour infrared sauna workout model has resonated with both consumers and entrepreneurs, fueling sustained growth and positioning HOTWORX as a standout concept in the wellness and fitness space.

"This recognition from CityBusiness is an honor, especially among such an accomplished group of leaders in our home region," said Smith. "As a New Orleans-based company, we are proud to contribute to the local business community while continuing to grow HOTWORX nationwide. Our success is driven by our franchise partners, our team and a shared commitment to innovation in fitness."

Smith founded HOTWORX in 2017 with a vision to reinvent the traditional gym experience through a combination of infrared heat, isometric workouts and virtually-instructed sessions. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 800 locations across the globe, attracting a loyal and growing membership base of over 400,000 members.

Beyond its business performance, HOTWORX has remained committed to supporting the communities it serves, including initiatives that promote health, wellness and entrepreneurship. Smith's leadership continues to emphasize both scalable growth and meaningful local impact, aligning with the values recognized by the Most Admired C-Suite Executives program.

Honorees will be recognized by CityBusiness in 2026 as part of the publication's celebration of standout leadership in the New Orleans business community.

For more information about HOTWORX and to find a location near you, visit hotworx.net. For more on franchising opportunities with HOTWORX, visit: hotworx.net/franchising.

ABOUT HOTWORX®

Founded in Marrero, La., HOTWORX introduces a groundbreaking fitness program and is one of the fastest-growing franchises worldwide, known for its innovative approach to infrared fitness training. With over 800 studio locations and over 400,000 members, HOTWORX provides members with an immersive, virtual exercise experience that combines the benefits of infrared heat with either 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions. Using its patented infrared sauna, HOTWORX offers a "3D Training" method, uniquely blending heat, infrared energy, and exercise for a deep, detoxifying workout. Members can conveniently book sessions through the HOTWORX Burn Off app, making fitness accessible and secure.

SOURCE HOTWORX