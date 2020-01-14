Houdini Enables Sustainability and Agility with Gerber Technology's YuniquePLM®

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to support their sustainability efforts, Houdini Sportswear has selected Gerber Technology's cloud-based product lifecycle management software, YuniquePLM, to improve efficiency and be more transparent in their process. By implementing YuniquePLM, Houdini will make significant progress towards their "impact positive" status for the company's operations, striving to have 100% of their products be made from recycled or biodegradable fibers and be recyclable or biodegradable at end-of-life.

"We chose YuniquePLM as it can facilitate all of Houdini's specific demands – from financials to finished product," said Eva Karlsson, CEO of the outdoor brand. "As we design every product with the intention of it making a difference for the end-user and for the world, transparency and traceability are essential in our way of doing business. Up until we leveraged YuniquePLM, we had worked in many different ways, using documents and lists."

As a pioneer in sustainability, Houdini Sportswear proves apparel brands can go green while still maintaining profitability, leading the way for the rest of the industry. The cloud-based PLM's strategic, transversal approach to information will allow Houdini to manage the full scope of activities across the product lifecycle in today's permanently renewing collection process.

"These solutions help create high performance, comfortable products and support the reduction of environmental impact," underlined Michael Lock, Vice President of Gerber's Global Software Sales. "Gerber's end-to-end applications, including YuniquePLM, fulfill the needs of businesses of all sizes allowing them to benefit from increased scalability and performance collaborating with colleagues, partners and suppliers around the world. In providing visibility to information and boosting traceability throughout the supply chain, YuniquePLM helps drive the transformation towards a sustainable and responsible business," Lock added.

"For us, there is no contradiction between sustainability and good business. In a world of mass consumption where quantity and frequency are often prioritized over quality and good design, our design philosophy becomes something radically different. We design every product with the intention of it making a difference for the end-user and for the world, now and in the future. And only by setting the example and sharing our work we can lead the way to change." – Houdini-CEO Eva Karlsson.

"Innovation and co-creation across disciplines and in between what would traditionally be called competitors are key." – Jesper Danielsson, Houdini Head of design.

About Houdini Sportswear

Houdini Sportswear was founded in 1993. The complete collections for women, men and children became an instant success in the climbing and ski community. The progressive outdoor company based in Stockholm, Sweden, along with a dedicated team of scientists, artists, designers and adventurers, is pushing the boundaries of how outdoor clothing is made. Working closely with their customers, Houdini is recycling, renting, repairing and reusing their way to a new, sustainable outdoor industry. The company's mission: Reconnect humanity with the planet that sustains it. Through our products, experiences, and communities we hope to provide a literal connection to nature as well as level the balance between the planet and those out to experience it.

About ACG Nyström

ACG Nyström acts as Gerber Technology's long standing trusted channel partner in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and the Baltic states. The market-leading, full service provider to the textile industry, providing both equipment and service as well as software solutions and consultancies, has a strong heritage going back to 1921. ACG has continued to both support and innovate within the textile industry providing us with a deep understanding of both product development and production, meaning we are the given partner in the entire textile value chain.

About Gerber Technology

Gerber Technology delivers industry-leading software and automation solutions that help apparel and industrial customers improve their manufacturing and design processes and more effectively manage and connect the supply chain, from product development and production to retail and the end customer. Gerber serves 78,000 customers in 134 countries, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in apparel and accessories, home and leisure, transportation, packaging and sign and graphics.

In October 2018, Gerber acquired Avametric and MCT Digital to add to its integrated solutions portfolio. Avametric is a leading developer of software engines used for 3D product simulation and e-commerce in the fashion industry. MCT Digital provides integrated software and finishing solution in the sign and graphics space, with industry leading modular technology applicable to a wide range of textile workflows.

Based in Connecticut in the USA, Gerber Technology is owned by AIP, a New York based, global private equity firm specializing in the technology sector and has more than $3.0 billion assets under management. The company develops and manufactures its products from various locations in the United States and Canada and has additional manufacturing capabilities in China. Visit www.gerbertechnology.com and www.gerbersoftware.com for more information.

