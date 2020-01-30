Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and ClassLink Partner to Empower Educators and Students with Streamlined Technical Integration Services

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) and ClassLink, leading provider of access and analytics services, today announced the launch of a new, innovative service model for educators and school communities. ClassLink will provide and manage rostering and single sign-on (SSO) technologies for HMH customers to enable seamless access to HMH's leading classroom solutions, including comprehensive technical services. The partnership combines best-in-class learning experiences, leading curriculum and seamless tech integration to empower teachers and learners.

Since 2015, school systems using both HMH learning programs and ClassLink's services have enjoyed technical advantages but moving forward all HMH customers who rely on technical services assistance for rostering and SSO will benefit from the expertise, reliability and security offered by ClassLink.

"At HMH, we are committed to ensuring edtech usage is purposeful, adding value to the learning experience while also simplifying processes so that educators have time back to focus first and foremost on student needs," says Andrew Matorin, SVP of Corporate Development, HMH. "ClassLink brings decades of experience supporting schools and districts, and we are delighted to partner with them to deliver innovative, integrated solutions to schools nationwide."

"Creating industry partnerships that help schools succeed is core to our mission," says Patrick Devanney, ClassLink VP of Interoperability Services. "We look forward to working with HMH to advance our shared goal of empowering educators to improve learning through innovation."

Beginning on January 31, 2020, all current HMH customers who rely on technical services assistance for rostering or SSO will now receive those services from ClassLink. Additional information is available at ClassLink.com/hmh.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

About ClassLink

With more than 6,000 single sign-on connectors and comprehensive use of open technology standards, ClassLink is the most inclusive single sign-on platform in education today. The award-winning technology is accessible from any computer, tablet or smartphone, making ClassLink the ideal solution for 1 to 1 and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives. ClassLink Analytics gives decision makers the usage data they need to make informed purchasing and training decisions. ClassLink Roster Server easily and securely delivers class rosters to any publisher using open technology standards. ClassLink OneSync reduces the time it takes to create and manage student and staff accounts with secure, automated account provisioning.

