Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Martha Stewart Team Up on New Book The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything

"So many of us have admired Martha Stewart for decades. She's a cultural icon the nation continually turns to for trusted advice," says Deb Brody, VP Editor-In-Chief, HMH Trade Publishing. "We are overjoyed to launch this partnership between Martha Stewart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt with her lifetime's expertise collected for the first time in one indispensable volume. This is the book Martha's fans have been waiting for."

"After years of 'doing it all,' I'm glad to share a lifetime of knowledge of invaluable tips and strategies. From celebrating to homekeeping to numerous other life skills, the chapters in the book will cover useful insight and solutions in an easy-to-follow and beautifully photographed format," said Martha Stewart. "The Martha Manual is the go-to resource for anyone who wants to learn how to do everything the Martha way."

The first book entitled The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything (On sale: Jan. 1, 2019) will be an innovative, fully illustrated handbook on how to do it all. It will distill Martha Stewart's unparalleled knowledge through hundreds of tips and projects to instruct and inspire. As America's tried-and-true domestic authority, Martha can advise on everything from pruning your roses and setting the table to patching drywall or building a campfire. Whether it's celebrating, cleaning, collecting, or any number of other life skills, these chapters will include time-tested, Martha-approved strategies for common challenges and basic how-to knowledge that everyone should have at the ready.

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is an Emmy Award-winning television show host, entrepreneur, trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. She is also bestselling author of 90 books which have been published by Clarkson Potter, who continues to partner with the brand on new culinary titles. Millions of people rely on Martha Stewart as a source of useful "how-to" information for all aspects of everyday living - cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, holidays, healthy living and pets. The Martha Stewart brand reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, active, and home categories, which includes the Martha Stewart media and merchandising properties. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, design and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Trade Publishing

For nearly two centuries, HMH Trade Publishing (NASDAQ: HMHC) has published some of the world's most renowned novels, nonfiction, children's books, and reference works. As part of a leading global learning company, it is uniquely positioned to offer educational and entertaining content for all audiences. Its distinguished author list includes ten Nobel Prize winners, forty-eight Pulitzer Prize winners, fifteen National Book Award winners, and more than one hundred Caldecott, Newbery, Printz, and Sibert Medal and Honor recipients. HMH publishes such distinguished authors as Philip Roth, Temple Grandin, Tim O'Brien, and Amos Oz, and a celebrated roster of children's authors and illustrators including Kwame Alexander, Lois Lowry, and Chris Van Allsburg. HMH is also home to The Best American series®; The Whole30®, Weber Grill, Betty Crocker®, Better Homes and Gardens®, How to Cook Everything®, and other leading lifestyle properties; the Peterson Field Guides®; CliffsNotes™; books by J.R.R. Tolkien; and many iconic children's books and characters, including Curious George®, The Little Prince, and The Polar Express. HMH Productions, its newly launched division, develops and produces media and licensed products related to brands such as Carmen Sandiego and Oregon Trail.

